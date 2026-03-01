/Jannat actor Sonal Chauhan stuck in Dubai amid flight cancellations; urges PM Modi for help

Amid the escalating tensions in the Middle East, actor Sonal Chauhan, known for Jannat, has found herself stranded in Dubai after the flight cancellations. She took to social media to seek help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for returning to India safely.

Sonal Chauhan seeks help from the PM

In a post shared on X, the actress said that she was stuck in the UAE after air travel was abruptly suspended. Tagging Prime Minister and other officials, Chauhan requested guidance. "Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji, I am currently stranded in Dubai due to the ongoing crisis, with flights cancelled and no clear way to return to India. I respectfully seek the Government’s guidance for a safe journey home. Grateful for any support extended. @MEAIndia @IndiainDubai" she wrote.

Fans reactions

Her post quickly went viral, with several users expressing concern for Indian citizens stuck there, while others criticized her for tagging the Prime Minister directly and advising her to coordinate with Indian diplomatic missions in the region instead. One user wrote, "Contact the Indian Embassy and stay somewhere safe. What will Modi ji do about it?" Another said, "What were u doing in Dubai when the Indian Govt has been warning to vacate the place for the last one month." "Stay put, get in touch with the embassy and stay safe," said another user.

Authorities release statement

Amid the increasing concerns, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi released a statement confirming that they are in contact with UAE authorities and airlines to help Indian passengers left stranded. The embassy mentioned that it is actively observing the situation after precautionary airspace closures and that initiatives are being taken to assist impacted travellers.

What happened

The disruption arises amidst increasing geopolitical tensions in the region, causing temporary airspace closures and flight diversions across several nations.

Chauhan is reportedly one of many passengers left stranded at Dubai International Airport, with sudden flight cancellations causing crowded terminals.

The travellers stuck at the airport have shared several videos online while awaiting updates. This has impacted several Indians travelling through the Gulf region.

Olympic medallist PV Sindhu is also said to be trapped in Dubai following the suspension of flight operations. The badminton star posted images and videos from within the airport.