Ranabaali: Everything to know so far about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical epic

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Feb 28, 2026, 17:33 IST | Updated: Feb 28, 2026, 17:33 IST

Starring newlyweds Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Ranabaali is a historical drama set during British rule between 1854 and 1878. The film marks their first post-wedding project, showcasing Vijay as a fierce freedom fighter and Rashmika as a strong-willed woman.

All you need to know about Ranabaali
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

All you need to know about Ranabaali

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, Ranabaali brings the real-life couple Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna together in an epic historical saga. Set in an era marked by conflict and rebellion, the story follows a forgotten freedom fighter portrayed by Deverakonda.

What is Ranabaali about?
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

What is Ranabaali about?

Ranabaali is a pan-India Telugu action film starring Vijay Deverakonda as an unknown freedom fighter alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Set in colonial India, the film is inspired by real events that occurred between 1854 and 1878 during British rule. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

According to the makers, it is the cinematic reconstruction of forgotten stories, specifically focusing on the Rayalaseema region and the struggles.

The Iconic Reunion of "Virosh"
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

The Iconic Reunion of "Virosh"

Rahul Sankrityan’s highly anticipated film Ranabaali will be the first project that will feature the newlywed couple together after their wedding ceremony on February 26 in Udaipur in a traditional Telugu and a Kodava-style ceremony. Set in the 19th century, the film will portray Vijay as a rebellious freedom fighter named Ranabaali, with Rashmika playing his wife, Jayamma.

Ranabaali and Jayamma first look out
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ranabaali and Jayamma first look out

On February 28, the makers shared a glimpse of newlyweds Vijay and Rashmika as Ranabaali and Jayamma. Sharing the first look on social media, they wrote, “Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA. Together, forever. Celebrating their love with this special surprise. Ranabaali grand release worldwide on September 11.”

The makers have also dropped the film’s first romantic song, titled ‘’Endhayya Saami.''

Second collaboration of Rahul Sankrityan and Vijay Deverakonda
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Second collaboration of Rahul Sankrityan and Vijay Deverakonda

This film marks the second collaboration between actor Vijay Deverakonda and director Rahul Sankrityan after their first film, Taxiwaala, in 2018.

A unique 19th-century historical narrative
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

A unique 19th-century historical narrative

Ranabaali is not a typical biopic but a unique 19th-century historical narrative focusing on the Cursed Land and the struggles of people under British rule. It explores the harsh realities faced by freedom fighters, colonial-era oppression, large-scale violence, and economic ruin.

Ranabaali's cast
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ranabaali's cast

Alongside Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, Hollywood actor Arnold Vosloo, best known for his role in The Mummy will play the role of the main antagonist, Sir Theodore Hector, in the upcoming Telugu period action drama.

