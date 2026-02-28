Ranabaali: Everything to know so far about Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s historical epic

Ranabaali is a pan-India Telugu action film starring Vijay Deverakonda as an unknown freedom fighter alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Set in colonial India, the film is inspired by real events that occurred between 1854 and 1878 during British rule. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026.

According to the makers, it is the cinematic reconstruction of forgotten stories, specifically focusing on the Rayalaseema region and the struggles.