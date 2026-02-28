/Arundhati Roy’s cult film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones to re-release after 37 years

To commemorate the occasion, Pradip Krishen along with members of the cast and crew will present special screenings alongside Film Heritage Foundation Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur at 06:30 p.m. on March 13, 2026 at Inox, Nariman Point in Mumbai and on March 14, 2026 at PVR Plaza CP in Delhi.



Arundhati Roy states, “If not for the Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur’s several years’ long dogged perseverance and stubborn love for the film, and if not for Pradip’s carefully archived material, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones would not have had the opportunity to take a bow in the real world before retiring to a resting place in some dim archive. That said, why does this small, scrappy little film, made 38 years ago, keep surfacing from its life underground? It’s what certain films and books and songs do. And we’ll never really know why. In Annie’s case, I believe it’s because all of us, every single person in the cast and crew, worked on it with joy. ‘’



In addition, limited copies of Penguin Books’ new edition of the original screenplay of In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, written by Arundhati Roy, will be available for purchase at the special screenings. These copies will be signed by the director, cast and crew, offering audiences a rare collectible that celebrates the film’s enduring legacy.



Tickets for the film go on sale on March 9, 2026 via BookMyShow and the PVR Cinemas app and website.



Long regarded as a cult classic, In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones was celebrated for its sharp writing, irreverent humour and authentic portrayal of youthful idealism and rebellion. Despite its critical acclaim and enduring legacy, the film remained largely inaccessible for decades. The Foundation’s restoration marks a significant cultural moment, bringing this landmark of independent Indian cinema out of obscurity and back into theatres for a new generation of viewers.