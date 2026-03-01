/Shia LaBeouf arrested on battery charge; claims three gay men touched him before altercation

Shia LaBeouf continues to face legal trouble. On Feb. 28, the actor was arrested again in New Orleans. The 39-year-old was taken into custody and charged with one additional misdemeanour count of simple battery.

This is the second time he has been arrested in February. On Feb. 17, he was charged with two counts of simple battery after reportedly assaulting two people in New Orleans. According to the AP, a new arrest warrant was issued for LaBeouf, and upon learning this, he surrendered on Saturday (Feb 28), before the bail hearing. His bond has been set at $5,000.

The actor was taken into custody after 1:30 p.m. local time on Saturday. The Disney alum’s attorney has stated that this arrest is connected to the February 17 brawl at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar during Mardi Gras festivities.

During the brawl, the actor was accused of using homophobic slurs multiple times while he was in a tussle with several people.

Shia LaBeouf’s attorney, Sarah Chervinsky, said in a statement that after they learned New Orleans police had issued a new arrest warrant on Friday, the actor surrendered himself.

“No regular person would be required to post over $100,000 in bonds, and be jailed two separate times for one misdemeanor incident,” Chervinsky said.

“Just as he does not deserve preferential treatment, Mr. LaBeouf also does not deserve to be treated more harshly by the police and courts just because he is a public figure,” he added.

Shia LaBeouf makes shocking claims in an interview



The second arrest comes after LaBeouf opened up about the Feb 17 incident during his first interview with Andrew Callaghan on Channel 5.

Shocking viewers with his statement, the actor said that he was shocked when three gay men approached and touched him.

''Big gay people are scary to me,'' LeBeouf said during his conversation with Callaghan.

''When I'm standing by myself and three gay dudes are next to me, touching my leg, I get scared. I'm sorry. If that's homophobic, then I'm that,'' he said.

Explaining further, the actor added, ''I was drunk, and then I felt infringed upon in terms of my proximity. But I wasn't in my right mind, and so it's on me.''