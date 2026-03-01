/Ajith Kumar safe but stuck in Dubai after returning from airport amid US-Iran conflict

Indian actor Ajith Kumar is currently stranded in Dubai as tensions continue to grow after the United States and Israel launched major military strikes on Iran on Saturday (Feb 28) morning, in which Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was died.



Following the strikes, major disruptions were reported in Saudi Arabia as Iran launched strikes in Dubai, as well as on Israeli and US bases in Qatar, Iraq, and Bahrain.

As tensions grew, Kumar is currently stranded in Dubai and is unable to fly back to Chennai, India, after all flights were suspended until further notice.

The Good Bad Ugly actor was set to fly back to Chennai today (Feb 28), but he got stuck due to the sudden cancellation of flights. According to a report by Deccan Herald, it has learned from his manager that the actor is stuck but is safe and sound.

The manager also shared that he will be making his way home as soon as the situation stabilises and flights resume. As geopolitical tensions grow, Zoom has learned from Ajith’s manager that he had to return from the airport.

Giving an update, the manager said,"He (Ajith) was supposed to leave yesterday, but had to return from the airport. He is now safe in Dubai."

This story is based on reports. Although, the actor himself has not issued a direct statement.

The actor has been spending a lot of time in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where he was training for his next racing event.

