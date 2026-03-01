/'Shook home, frightened Ayra': Vishnu Manchu shares chilling visuals from Dubai amid US-Israel strikes on Iran | Watch

Amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, actor Vishnu Manchu, known for Kannappa, shared a video on his social media from Dubai, showcasing that the missiles were visible and loud interceptions rattled his home on February 28 in the night sky.

Missiles seen in the Dubai sky

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On Saturday, the United States and Israel initiated military strikes on Iran, leading to retaliatory assaults by Tehran aimed at Israel and US military facilities in the area, including bases in Bahrain.

As tensions intensified, reports of explosions emerged from various locations in the Gulf, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, and Kuwait.

Vishnu Manchu shares an update

The actor is currently in Dubai visiting his family. Manchu took to X to post a video of the streaks of light across the sky, which are said to be missile interceptions. He revealed that his daughter Arya, was frightened by the loud sounds.

"In Dubai visiting family tonight. Missiles visible in the sky. The loud interceptions shook our home and frightened little Ayra. Praying for peace. No child anywhere should grow up hearing the sound of war above their roof," the actor wrote.

He also expressed his gratitude towards the UAE authorities for keeping the citizens safe. "Grateful to the UAE defense forces for keeping civilians safe. Moments like this remind us how fragile life really is. Praying for strength and Peace. Har Har Mahadev," Manchu added.

Airspace disruptions

Amid the attacks, many Middle Eastern nations have halted their airspace, and as per reports, flight tracking data shows the skies over Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Israel, and Bahrain are almost empty.

Following the same, Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) have also temporarily shut down their airspace amid security concerns, which has led to panic among the travellers.

The Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi had earlier shared a statement that it was coordinating with the UAE authorities to assist stranded Indian passengers.

Vishnu Manchu's professional front

Manchu was last seen in the mythological Telugu film Kannappa, in which he played the role of Thinnadu, a warrior who transforms into the devoted Bhaktha Kannappa. The film also featured cameo appearances by Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, along with Mohanlal in a key role.