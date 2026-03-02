/Catherine O'Hara wins posthumous Best Actress award at Actor Awards 2026, Seth Rogen gives emotional speech

The Actor Awards, formerly known as the Screen Actors Guild Awards, were held on Sunday (March 1), and the night had an emotional moment when actor Catherine O'Hara won a posthumous honour.



The actress, who died on Jan. 30, won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her role as Patty Leigh in The Studio.

On behalf of the actress, Seth Rogen, the creator and an actor of the Apple TV series, accepted the award. It was an emotional moment when Rogen took O'Hara’s trophy. When Lisa Kudrow announced Hara as the winner, the entire crowd erupted in cheers as everyone stood up, giving a standing ovation.

"I was asked to assume the very sad honor of accepting this award on O’Hara’s behalf," he said.

"I know she would have been honored to receive this award from her fellow performers, who I know she respected so much. She was such big fans of all of yours.I obviously have been reflecting on the time I was fortunate enough to spend with her and working with her, and something that I’ve just been marveling at over the last few weeks was was really her ability to be generous and kind and gracious, while never, ever minimizing her own talents and her own ability to contribute to the work that we were doing," Rogen added.

He concluded, "We were lucky that we got to live in a world where she so generously shared her talents with us."

O'Hara died at the age of 71 on Jan. 30 from a pulmonary embolism, which occurs when a blood clot blocks an artery in the lungs. Rectal cancer was the underlying cause.

Remembered as one of the most beloved comedy stars, O'Hara’s performances will be remembered for the roles she portrayed, many of which became cult classics. She is known for her roles in Home Alone, in which she played Kevin’s mother, the HBO series The Last of Us, Beetlejuice, and others.