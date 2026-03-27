/Britney Spears making shocking claims about her former bodyguard; Here's what happened

Pop singer Britney Spears, who recently grabbed headlines for DUI rrest in California is once again garnering attention as the Baby One More Time hitmaker has alleged that her personal bodyguard has breached the privacy of her life. Let's delve in to know more details.

What did Britney Spears say about her former bodyguard?

The singer has alleged that her former bodyguard had hacked into her personal devices and Apple iCloud account, as per the report of TMZ, and now she's threatening legal action. In addition, the singer's lawyer fired off a cease-and-desist letter to Thomas Bunbury, who she claims gained access to her devices and iCloud account without her authorisation or consent.

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The report suggests that in the letter, Britney says Bunbury's allegedly violating a bunch of state and federal laws, and she's threatening to report him to law enforcement and press charges.

In addition, Bunbury was fired in August for allegedly breaking his NDA by communicating with fans and media outlets. Moreover, the alleged hacking went down after he was fired and Britney was locked out of her accounts at various times.

Britney Spears DUI arrest

Britney Spears was arrested for suspected DUI on March 4, 2026, in Ventura County, California, after police observed her driving erratically in her black BMW. She was taken into custody, booked for the driving incident and released with a court appearance scheduled for May 4, 2026.