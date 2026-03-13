/Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari reacts to singer's DUI arrest

Britney Spears' DUI arrest recently has put her back into the spotlight. After being taken into custody, following her arrest earlier this month, her ex-husband Sam Asghari has reacted to the recent situation the singer is facing. He even discussed how she has been oppressed by many that took advantage of her.

What did Sam Asghari say about Britney Spears' DUI arrest?

In the latest episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the model and actor Sam Asghari broke silence on

his ex-partner's recent arrest. He opened up about her struggles first-hand. He stated. "And in a way, not comparing the situation whatsoever, she was also oppressed by many people that took advantage of her and sort of had the same experiences as women do in Iran."

He further said, “And that's someone that's an advocate for women's rights and wants freedom of speech and wants freedom for everybody; it was hard to believe and hard to see that someone in America was being oppressed. So I admire her very well. I've seen what she struggles with. Even though we were married for one year, we were together for seven years. So my values for her, my respect for her, always stand. And if she made a mistake, I really think she's a strong woman and she could come back from this. But I think my word is for the press to stay away from this and to be able to allow her privacy and allow her a great recovery."

Britney Spears' DUI arrest

Britney Spears was reportedly arrested on March 4 in Ventura, California, and, according to police records, was released the following morning. This arrest comes weeks after the singer had shared how she was affected by her strained relationship with her family, who had spent nearly 14 years under a conservatorship run by her father, James Spears, until 2021. Reportedly, Spears is now set to appear in court on May 4.

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' relationship timeline

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari married on June 9, 2022, in an intimate ceremony in Thousand Oaks, California. After 14 months of marriage, Asghari filed for divorce on August 16, 2023, citing "irreconcilable differences". The divorce was finalized in May 2024, with the couple having no children together