Sam Asghari on his divorce with Britney Spears: 'People grow apart and move On'

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are no longer together. Last year, Britney and Sam announced their divorce after 14 months of marriage and years of whirlwind romance. Months after the couple filed for divorce, Sam has opened up about their split.

During her recent interview with People, Sam is looking back with a full heart as he's grateful for the relationship that he had shared with Britney.

“It was a blessing to be able to share life with someone for a long time. And people grow apart and people move on,” the actor said.

At the time of their divorce, reports came out that Britney and Sam's relationship turned 'really nasty' after later left the house.

“I've always hated people leaving a certain relationship — and at some point they told each other they love each other and they sat at the same table and ate food [together] — so I never understood when people part ways [and] they talk badly about each other,” the actor says.

He added, “That's something I'm never going to do because I had nothing but an amazing experience and a great life, and that's always going to be part of my life, a chapter of my life.”

However, Asghari was the one who filed for the divorce. He cited "irreconcilable differences" in a divorce petition.

After making their divorce news public, Asghari accused the singer of violently attacking him while he was asleep. He has alleged that Britney gave him a black eye.

Spears and Asghari met in 2016 on the sets of Spear's Slumber Party music video set. After dating for six years, the couple tied the knot in June 2022 after Spears' conservatorship ended.