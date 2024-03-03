Taylor Swift shares a personal connect she and her mom had with Singapore: 'it means the world'

After wrapping her Eras Tour in Sydney, Australia, Taylor Swift is now at her next stop, which is Singapore. On Saturday, (March 2), the singer performed her first show at the Singapore National Stadium in Kallang.



During her first of six shows in the island country, the 34-year-old singer shared the personal connection that she had with Singapore.

During her performance on Saturday, Taylor shared that her mother Andrew has lived many years of her childhood in this country.



In the video that has taken the internet by storm, Taylor can be heard saying: "My mum actually spent a lot of her childhood with her mom and dad and sister growing up in Singapore.''

"So a lot of the time when we'd come here on tour, my mom would take me and drive me past her old house, where she used to go to school. So I've been hearing about Singapore my whole life." 🎥 I Earlier at #SingaporeTSTheErasTour, Taylor Swift talked about her grandma and Singapore! ❤️ #TaylorSwiftErasTourSG



pic.twitter.com/hkcy21eIKO — Taylor Swift News (@DailyTSwiftNews) March 2, 2024 × She added, "To get to come here and play a show this big with so many beautiful, generous people who are essentially honoring my family with what you just did with that song, it means the world. I already love you. We're going to have a blast tonight."