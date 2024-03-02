Hailey Bieber's sister gets arrested after bar fight; charged with battery and criminal trespassing

Alaia Baldwin Aronow, sister of Hailey Bieber and daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin, made headlines on February 24 due to her arrest in Savannah, Ga., after an alleged bar fight. The Savannah Police Department confirmed that Aronow, a model and influencer with a substantial following on Instagram, was charged with simple assault and battery, as well as criminal trespassing, stemming from a physical altercation at Club Elan.

According to reports, security cameras at the bar captured Aronow attempting to use a staff-only bathroom, leading to a confrontation with bar workers. Allegedly, she became violent, pulling one bouncer's hair and kicking another in the groin. Additionally, it is claimed that she threw a tampon at a bartender who came to check on her after she stated she needed to vomit and change her tampon.

Despite being escorted out of the bar, Aronow reportedly called the police, falsely claiming she was ejected for no reason. Initially denying the tampon incident, she later admitted to it, citing self-defence against the bouncers.

Aronow, known for her work with brands like Guess and L'Oréal, has a significant following on social media, where she shares content related to fashion, beauty, and wellness. She married businessman Andrew Aronow in 2017, in a lavish wedding ceremony in New York.