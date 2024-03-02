Joshua Jackson to star in upcoming Karate Kid film after a 10-year hiatus

After a long hiatus from movies, Joshua Jackson is set to make his return in the latest instalment of the Karate Kid franchise. According to reports, Dawson's Creek alum will join Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan, and new lead Ben Wang in the upcoming film, slated for release on December 13.

While details about Jackson's role have not been disclosed, this marks his first film since 2015's Sky. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news, revealing that the new film will shift the story to the East Coast and focus on a teen from China, played by Wang, who finds strength and direction through martial arts and mentorship.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the film features a screenplay by Rob Lieber and will be produced by Karen Rosenfelt. Jackson's casting comes nearly five months after the announcement that Macchio and Chan would reprise their roles in the project, with a global open casting call for the next Karate Kid.

Wang was announced as the lead in early February, following a standout audition that showcased his deep connection to the character. The Karate Kid franchise has amassed $618 million globally over the past three decades, with Macchio expressing excitement about its continuation through Cobra Kai.

"Kids see the show and then tell their parents, 'Hey, you should check this out. It's really cool.' To go through the ebbs and flows of popularity for 36-plus years and now be in a place where parents, kids, and even grandparents are sharing the same excitement is really special," Macchio told PEOPLE.