Hailey Bieber pens emotional note for Justin Bieber on his 30th birthday amid separation rumours

Amidst rumours and speculations surrounding her marriage, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to pen an emotional note for her husband, Justin Bieber, on his 30th birthday. The model's post comes after her father, Stephen Baldwin, made a public appeal for prayers, sparking concerns about the couple's relationship.

On March 1, Justin Bieber celebrated his 30th birthday. He received an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and celebrities alike on Instagram. However, all eyes were on Hailey, who finally broke her silence and addressed the rumours with a touching message alongside a series of intimate photos and videos on Instagram.

In her post, Hailey wrote, "30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast. words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life." Check it out below!

The post garnered attention from Hollywood A-listers, with Billie Eilish and Kim Kardashian dropping comments, showing their support for the couple. Kim, who shares a close bond with Hailey, referred to them as "My couple" and wished Justin a happy birthday while Billie left crying emojis on the post.

The emotional post from Hailey comes after her father, Stephen Baldwin, shared a now-deleted post on Instagram requesting prayers for Justin and Hailey. The post, which featured a video of Justin singing, left many fans concerned about the couple's relationship.

According to TMZ, sources close to the situation revealed that Stephen's post was not made on impulse but was related to a specific issue the couple was facing. The original post shared by Victor Marx included a caption urging Christians to pray for Justin and Hailey to have wisdom, protection, and to draw close to the Lord.