Lily Gladstone dreams to host Saturday Night Live one day: 'The thing that I’ve always wanted to do'

Lily Gladstone is on cloud nine. Gladstone is all over the headlines for her back-to-back wins for her prolific work in the Killers of the Flower Moon. Gladstone is living her dream as her career continues to shine. However, the one dream that Gladstone is waiting to come true is to host Saturday Night Live.

In her recent interview with People, Gladstone (who uses both she/they pronouns) said that it's one of her dreams to host NBC's show.

“That’s been probably a dream that I’ve held on my own,” the Golden Globe-winning actress said.

“It’s like my parents — and I think it’s just what people say when you have an aspiration to act, and they want to encourage you as a kid — it’s like, ‘Oh, you’ll get an Oscar one day.’ So it almost just becomes a platitude. But the thing that I’ve always wanted to do if I’ve had this moment is to host SNL.”



Gladstone is on a winning spree currently. The actress continues to dominate the headlines with her history-making wins. For her prolific work in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily went on to win the Golden Globe award, becoming the first Native American woman to achieve this feat. She has also won an award at Critics Choice Awards.

Lily has already made Oscar history by becoming the first Native American to be nominated for Best Actress. Now, everyone is waiting for the Academy night. Gladstone is of Siksikaitsitapi and Niimiipuu heritage.

Lily played the role of the real-life Osage woman in the crime drama adapted from David Grann's 2017 novel. The movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, the story takes place amid the “Reign of Terror,” a period between the 1910s-1930s when wealthy Osage Native Americans were mysteriously killed for their money.