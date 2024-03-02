Oscars 2024: Nominees who can make history with their win

There are several potential history-making moments to look out for during the upcoming Oscar Awards night. Director Martin Scorcese, who has a long and impressive career in the film industry, could make history by winning his Best Director award for his latest film The Killers of the Flower Moon. Actor Lily Gladstone, who has been widely praised for her performance in Martin's western drama could become the first Native American woman to win an Oscar. And of course, there is the possibility that Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer could set a new record for the most Oscar wins by a single film. Here we have curated all the potential history making moments to look forward to during this year's ceremony!



Christopher Nolan Oppenheimer

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer predictably has dominated the nomination list, and scored nominations in almost all major categories including Direction for Nolan, Best Actor for Cillian Murphy and Best Film. All total, the movie has scored a record 13 nominations this year. And, if it wins in all the categories,then it will set the historic record of becoming the movie with the most wins in a single year. The movie will break the record of 11 wins, the milestone that has been achieved by three films like Ben-Hur, Titanic and The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. All the movie has won.

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone is on cloud nine right now. For her prolific performance in the Killers of the Flower Moon, Gladstone has gone on to create history at the Gloden Globe, Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA and others. Now all the eyes are on the Oscars, the biggest night in Hollywood. Lily is poised to make history at the Academy Award, and if she wins she would be the first Native American woman to win the Oscar in the best actress category.

Martin Scorsese

When the nominations for the 96th Academy Awards were announced, the aged director Martin Scorsese was nominated in the Best Director category for his western drama The Killers Of the Flower Moon. With this, the director made history by becoming the most-nominated living director and oldest best director winner at the age of 81. If Scorsese wins the Oscar, then he will become the oldest best director winner.

Sandra Hüller

Sandra Huller is earning rave reviews for her performance in Anatomy of a Fall. Huller has earned a nomination in the Best Actress category for her role in the movie, and if Huller wins, she will become the first German-born actress to win in the category after more than 60 years.

Colman Domingo

For his remarkable performance in Rustin, Colman Domingo has earned a nomination in the best actor category. And, if the actor wins the trophy that he become the Afro-Latino descent actor to ever win the prestigious trophy in the category.

