Lily Gladstone makes history! Becomes first Indigenous woman to win Golden Globe for best actress drama

After earning rave reviews for her performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone went on to make history at the 81st Golden Globes.

At the prestigious event held at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, Gladstone became the first Indigenous woman in the history of the award to win the Golden Globe for the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category.

''I'm holding it with all of my beautiful sisters in the film and my mother [in the film], Tantoo Cardinal," Gladstone said in the Blackfeet language, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

"This is a historic one, and it doesn't belong to just me," she said before adding, ''I love everyone in this room. I don’t have words. I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this here with my mom, who, even though she’s not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up.''

The actress also thanked her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio and director Martin Scorsese.

Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Huller (Anatomy of a Fall), Annette Bening (Nyad), Greta Lee (Past Lives) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) were the other nominees in the Golden Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama category.

Before Gladstone, Irene Bedard was the first actress to receive a nomination for the best actress in a miniseries or TV movie for Lakota Woman: Siege at Wounded Knee (1994).

In the crime epic based on David Grann's 2017 book, Gladstone played the role of Mollie Kyle, one of the Osage individuals who initially saw a white rancher.

