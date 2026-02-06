/Britney Spears making chilling confession about her family post-conservatorship: 'I'm incredibly lucky...'

Pop singer Britney Spears, who had made a significant cultural impact during the 2000s with several hits, including Oops!... I Did It Again, Baby One More Time and Toxic, among others, had faced lifelong public scrutiny and struggles in her personal life involving her family as well. Britney recently revealed some shocking details about her estrangement from her family, the ending of conservatorship and more.

What did Britney Spears say about the estrangement from her family?

Taking to her Instagram handle, Britney Spears, in a recently explosive post, wrote, “As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone.” For those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong. We can forgive as people, but you don't ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial!!"

She further wrote, "“It's weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today???” she wrote. “Because, to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did. PS I haven't danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!”

Britney Spears' struggle with ending the conservatorship

In 2008, Britney Spears was placed under a conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, and attorney Andrew M. Wallet as conservators. The settlement, reached for an undisclosed sum in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday, April 25, brings an end to the conflict over fees related to the conservatorship battle. The conservatorship, which had granted Jamie control over Britney's life, was terminated in November 2021, marking a significant victory for the singer.

The legal battle over fees began after Jamie was removed as the conservator of Britney's estate in September 2021, leading to the termination of the entire conservatorship two months later.