/Jumanji star Karen Gillan and Josh Hutcherson to star in a Supernatural thriller?

Hollywood actors Karen Gillan, Josh Hutcherson will be soon together in an upcoming Hollywood project. A report has emerged that the duo will be part in a supernatural thriller, which will mark the directorial debut of Luke Piotrowski, the genre screenwriter behind Hellraiser and She Rides Shotgun among others. Let's delve in to know more details.

More details about the upcoming Hollywood project of Karen Gillan and Josh Hutcherson

According to the report of The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmakers are hoping to get production underway in New York this August. The project will be produced by former Sony executive Scott Strauss via his recently formed banner Badlands, Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for Thunder Road and Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks. In addition, Gillan is also producing with her partner at Red Riot Pictures, Jess Biddle.

While Rothestein, Hall and Warren Goz will executive produce on behalf of North. Five. Six. Kimberly Bialek will oversee for Seven Bucks. Apart from Karen Gillan and Josh Hutcherson, the project will also feature Clive Owen as well. Reportedly, more details are yet to be revealed by the makers.

All about Josh Hutcherson, Karen Gillan and Clive Owen

Josh Hutcherson began his career in the showbiz industry in the early 2000s in his teenage years with main roles in Little Manhattan and Zathura: A Space Adventure, RV, Bridge to Terabithia, Journey to the Center of the Earth, and The Kids Are All Right. He has also been part of other films, including The Kids Are All Right, Red Dawn, Epic, The Disaster Artist, Tragedy Girls, and Long Gone Heroes, among others.

Karen Gillan gained recognition for her work in British film and television, particularly for portraying Amy Pond, a primary companion to the Eleventh Doctor in the science fiction series Doctor Who. Other films she has been part of are Sleeping Dogs, The Life of Chuck, Next Exit, Dual, Milkshake, The Call of the Wild, Spies in Disguise, Avengers: Endgame and Stuber, among others.