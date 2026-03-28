Britney Spears is back on social media after a three-week hiatus following the arrest for suspected DUI in Ventura, California. The pop singer spent her time with her son and shared a clip with him. Recently, Britney had alleged that her former bodyguard had breached her privacy.

Britney Spears' quality time with her son

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Born to Make You Happy hitmaker shared a video in which she was seen featured alongside her 19-year-old son Jayden. In the clip, Jayden could be seen wearing a long coat with a white shirt and recording himself and his mother as they posed standing in front of a mirror.

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While Spears was seen wearing white lace shorts and a cropped white lace shirt, posing next to her son. The clip then switched to show Spears in jeans and a blazer.

Along with the video, the caption read, “Thank you guys for all your support...spending time with your family and friends is such a blessing!!!” Stay kind." However, the account now shows as being private.

Britney Spears' DUI arrest

The 44-year-old pop singer Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) in Ventura County, California, on the night of March 4, 2026. She was reportedly pulled over around 9:30 PM, booked into custody at 3:02 AM, and released on her own recognisance at 6:07 AM on March 5.

The singer is scheduled to appear in court on May 4, 2026. Reports suggest the case involves suspicion of driving under the influence of a combination of drugs and alcohol.