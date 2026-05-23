/Britney Spears seen in newly released dashcam video from DUI incident



Britney Spears is back in headlines after the police authorities released dashcam footage from her March 2026 DUI arrest. The video showed the singer being stopped by California Highway Patrol officers in Ventura County following reports of erratic driving. The pop star's bizarre moments from the clip has now gone viral.

Britney Spears' DUI arrest dashcam footage revealed

The dashcam video of Britney Spears' DUI arrest in March this year was obtained by TMZ and showcased the global pop star speaking erratically with officers during a traffic stop in Ventura County. Reportedly, the singer had offered police officers food, invited them to her home and even suggested they use the swimming pool while she was being investigated for driving under the influence.

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She stated, "You can come to my house. I'll make you food or lasagna or whatever you want. I have a pool." “Her speech was rapid and slurred, her gait was unsteady, and she was fidgeting with her fingers,” the report from the California Highway Patrol said. “Her mood changed from confrontational and agitated to flamboyant and compliant. She also appeared to speak with a British accent at times.”

Spears told officers, “I could probably drink four bottles of wine and take care of you, I’m an angel.”

Also Read: Britney Spears charged with DUI for combined use of alcohol and drugs

Despite her insisting on saying she had only one drink, she said, "Breath tests put her blood alcohol level at .05 and .06, below the legal limit in California."

All about Britney Spears' DUI arrest

Britney Spears was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI) on March 4, in Ventura County, California, after police responded to reports of an erratic driver. She ultimately avoided jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser "wet reckless" charge and was sentenced to 12 months of probation.

Officers noted the distinct odour of alcohol, as well as red, watery eyes and slurred speech. When asked to step out of the car, Spears initially refused, citing fears of harassment, and offered to make the officers food at her house. She also stated, "I wasn't even drinking. I had a mimosa this morning".