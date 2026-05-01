/Britney Spears charged with DUI for combined use of alcohol and drugs

Pop star Britney Spears was charged with driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol in California on Thursday. As per the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, Spears has been charged with a single misdemeanour count of driving under the combined influence of alcohol and at least one drug.

Spears had been arrested in Southern California on March 4 earlier this year for DUI and released from jail the following day.

Soon after the incident, Spears’ representative had told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement that the singer was ready to comply with law and bring changes to her life.

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“This was an unfortunate incident that is completely inexcusable. Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life. Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time. Her boys are going to be spending time with her. Her loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being.”

Earlier this month, it was reported that that the singer had checked into a rehab voluntarily. Her arraignment has been scheduled for Monday, and because she is facing a misdemeanor charge, Spears is not required to appear in court and her attorney can make the appearance for her, prosecutors said.

Also read: Britney Spears checks into Rehab facility weeks after DUI arrest

“This law allows a defendant to plead guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol and/or drugs,” the DA’s office said in a news release. “This type of resolution is common, particularly when a defendant demonstrates self-motivation to address underlying issues through rehabilitation or a drug and alcohol treatment program. Under that offer, a defendant is placed on probation for 12 months, receives credit for any time spent in custody, is required to complete a DUI class, and must pay state-mandated fines and fees.”

“This offer will be extended to Ms. Spears on Monday,” the release concluded.

Fans had earlier celebrated when Spears was freed from a court-directed conservatorship in 2021. She was placed under it in 2008 and had no control over her estate, finance or life. Her father Jamie Spears served as her conservator and was removed in 2021.

The singer had thanked her fans who had rallied for her and started the #FreeBritney movement that drew attention to her wellbeing.