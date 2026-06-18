/Obsession-inspired Pakistan condom ad sparks outrage; netizens ask, is it promoting non-consensual sex?

You would be living under a rock if you aren’t aware of Obsession, the American film that has taken over box offices worldwide. For several weeks, the movie has been discussed for its staggering box office figures, but now it has become a subject of online chatter in Pakistan because of a condom ad. Why? Scroll to read below.

Made by YouTuber-turned-director Curry Barker, the movie has received rave reviews for its outstanding execution and performances, which many have said is way to better than any big-budget movie.But it also sparked online debate about consent, consensual sex, and many other issues.

Now, the brand Durex is facing backlash for how it downplayed the movie’s message about consent, love and obsession

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Why are netizens angry over Durex Pakistan’s Obsession ad?

While the movie highlights the chilling side effects of obsession, it also makes you think about many things. However, Durex Pakistan is now facing backlash for misrepresenting the movie’s message. The new controversy started after the brand shared an Instagram post inspired by the movie. Yet it took the subject of the film in a completely different direction.

The post featured a condom packet next to the film’s fictional One Wish Willow, showing Nikki, played by Inde Navarrette, standing at her doorstep.

What triggered netizens was the tagline, which said, “Make her obsessed with you,” while the caption read, “Send this to your Freaky Nikki!''

The scene referenced comes right after Bear wishes that Nikki should love him the most in the whole world, and the next thing we see is her standing at his door. What follows is her obsession with Bear, which ultimately ends after his death. Soon after the campaign was shared, netizens began slamming the advertisement for misunderstanding the subject of the movie and representing it in the wrong way and promoting non-consensual sex.

Still of Durex Instagram post Photograph: (IG)

In the post, that has now being deleted, netizens were quick to comment.

One user called the ad,“This is literally disgusting.”

Another one wrote,“The one wish willow beside the condom is just disgusting like why are we promoting non consensual sex? You’re awful.”

In the movie, there are several unsettling moments when Nikki's actions speak to her obsession, but her facial expressions show that she has no feelings for Bear and is doing all of this forcefully. Whether it's intimate moments between Nikki and Bear, or Nikki mumbling in her sleep, the message is clear of how uncomfortable she's in.

What is Obsession about?