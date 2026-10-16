/Obsession OTT release: When and where to watch 2026’s horror blockbuster online

Months after becoming a worldwide sensation as one of 2026’s biggest hits, Obsession is now coming to OTT, giving viewers another chance to experience the intense yet possessive story of Nikki and Bear from the comfort of your home.

Obsession OTT release

On October 15 (Thursday), JioHotstar confirmed that Obsession will be making its OTT debut in India. The film is set to turn up the scares this Halloween, arriving on the streaming platform on October 30.

Directed by Curry Barker, the horror film made a strong impact at the Indian box office and stars Inde Navarrette and Michael Johnston in the lead roles.

Adding to the excitement for fans, the digital premiere will feature the uncut version of the film, giving audiences the opportunity to experience its full, unfiltered horror this Halloween, and it will be available in Hindi as well.

The announcement of the film's digital release date was shared on JioHotstar's social media pages. "THE WAIT IS OVER! THIS HALLOWEEN, ONE WISH COULD CHANGE EVERYTHING. Obsession: The Original Uncut Version, streaming 30th October, 7 PM onwards on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar. Available in English and Hindi."

Obsession to race in Oscar 2027

With the craze that Obsession has received, many reports suggest that it could be positioned as a contender for the 2027 Oscars. Focus Features is campaigning for the film in numerous 2027 Oscar categories, including Best Picture, Best Director, Original Screenplay/Editing for Curry Barker, Best Actress for Inde Navarrette, Best Actor for Michael Johnston, and several other technical and supporting categories.

About Obsession

Obsession is a supernatural horror film that was released in theatres in the US on May 15, and in India, it hit cinemas on May 29. Directed by Curry Barker, it follows Nikki and Bear as they live in a happy relationship. However, after Bear uses a cursed "One Wish Willow" to make Nikki fall in love with him, it turns her into an uncontrollable force that violently eliminates anyone in their way.