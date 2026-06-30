/Top-grossing Hollywood movies of 2026: From The Super Mario Galaxy Movie to Obsession

The first six months of 2026 have now come to a close. As the year enters its second half, here’s a look at the Hollywood movies that ruled the box office and secured their place among the top-grossing films of 2026 so far.
As 2026 enters its second half, here’s a look at some of the Hollywood movies that received immense love from both critics and audiences alike and earned impressive amounts at the box office.
The data has been taken from IMDb.
Yoshiaki Koizumi's highly acclaimed animated movie follows the iconic characters, including Mario, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and more. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to rescue Princess Rosalina after she is captured by the vengeful Bowser Jr. With its fun-filled and nostalgic storyline, the film has grossed over $1 billion globally.
Helmed by Antoine Fuqua, the film chronicles the complex life of global icon Michael Jackson. Portrayed by his nephew Jaafar Jackson, the film explores his meteoric rise, his monumental era, and his later struggles with fame, media scrutiny, and personal life. While showcasing the inspiring journey of the dance icon Jackson, the movie has grossed over $959 million.
The sci-fi film centres on Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling), a former schoolteacher who wakes up on a spaceship with amnesia. He decides to find a way to stop an alien microorganism that is gobbling the Sun. He then teams up with an alien to save both their worlds. The critically acclaimed movie grossed over $682 million.
The sequel to the original 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada, picks up with Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) returning to help Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) navigate the digital world and plan a power struggle against their former colleague, Emily Charlton, played by Emily Blunt. The iconic movie grossed an estimated $682 million.
The Chinese sports comedy directed by Han Han follows veteran rally driver Zhang Chi and his core team as they are recruited to represent China in the prestigious international Muchen 100 Rally. The thrilling racing sequence and emotionally driven storyline garnered it much acclaim and grossed over $656 million worldwide.
The animated sci-fi comedy features Mabel, voiced by Piper Curda, a 19-year-old student who uses groundbreaking technology to transfer her consciousness into a lifelike robotic beaver to save a threatened woodland habitat. The movie grossed $388 million and secured its place among the top-grossing Hollywood movies
One of the highly acclaimed supernatural horror films portrays two individuals, Nikki and Bear. When Bear uses a cursed One Wish Willow to make his long-time crush, Nikki, love him more than anyone else in the world, something changes in Nikki. She becomes uncontrollable and starts violently eliminating anyone standing between her and Bear. Released in May 2026, the film has amassed an estimated $332 million globally.