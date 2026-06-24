/Vikram Bhatt compares new hit Obsession to his iconic hit Raaz: ‘It’s Malini throughout the film’

Vikram Bhatt says he found similarities between Obsession and his hit film Raaz

The world has been obsessing over the much-talked-about horror thriller Obsession. The film has gained a lot of viewers and opened up discussion about red flags in a relationship. Meanwhile, Indian filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has recently reacted to the horror-thriller, calling it similar to his film Raaz. Bhatt is known for making horror thrillers in Bollywood and has made hit films like Raaz, 1920, and Haunted 3D, to name a few.

Bhatt reacted to the success of Obsession and said he was surprised by how familiar the story felt to Raaz, which is considered one of Bhatt’s biggest hits.

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Obsession reminds Vikram Bhatt of Raaz

During a recent interaction with Firstpost, Vikram Bhatt reacted to the global success of Obsession and shared that it brought back memories of Raaz, the supernatural thriller he directed in 2002. He said, “I haven’t seen Obsession, but someone was telling me the story, and I sat back, laughed and thought, ‘This is Raaz.’ It’s basically Malini of Raaz throughout the whole film. My take is that if you make a good horror film, people are going to come. This one was really good.”

The filmmaker also stated that the horror genre can work without major stars. Bhatt argued that it is difficult to show prominent faces or an A-lister getting scared and running around, as it can either start looking like a comedy with comical reactions or simply feel unbelievable. He explained, “In a realistic story, if you have an A-list hero who already has a larger-than-life persona, like an Allu Arjun or a Ram Charan, it’s not going to work. There’s a resistance from A-listers. Secondly, as I have observed, people come to experience the sensation of fear. They don’t come for any actor. That’s the nature of the genre.”

About Raaz

Raaz released in 2002 and featured Bipasha Basu, Dino Morea and the late Malini Sharma in the lead. The film went on to become one of the most successful horror films in Hindi cinema. At a time when horror was often viewed as a niche genre, the film managed to attract mainstream audiences. The film’s music, mix of romance and horror worked wonders at the box office and paved the way for similar films. Over the years, Raaz has earned cult status and is still considered one of the defining horror films of its era.