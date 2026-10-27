/Obsession OTT release: Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon lend their voices to Hindi version

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon are back again, but not for a film. This time, the actor duo is collaborating on the Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood horror film Obsession, which is expected to be released on OTT in India this week.

Directed by Curry Barker, the film will be available on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar from October 30 at 7 pm, in its uncut form.

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon lend their voices to Obsession

The update comes after the actors teased a new collaboration with filmmaker Amar Kaushik. While many connected it to Bhediya 2, on Monday JioHotstar revealed that the association was for the horror blockbuster.

For the Hindi version, Kriti will voice Nikki, originally played by Inde Navarrette, while Varun will lend his voice to Bear, played by Michael Johnston in the English-language film.

Actors speak about the project

Speaking about the film, Kriti said, "I absolutely loved the film and the performances in Obsession. It’s such a gripping, quirky & twisted story. I’ve never explored a character this edgy before, which made the experience even more exciting & challenging. This is also the first time I’ve lent my voice to another actor’s performance, and I couldn’t have asked for a more exciting film to make that debut with! I had a lot of fun voicing for it and I can’t wait for the audiences to experience the film in Hindi."

Varun added, "Working on the Hindi version of Obsession gave me an opportunity to experience the story from a completely different perspective. In fact, I found myself enjoying the film even more because I could look at it so closely. I noticed so many little details that I may have missed on a first watch, and that made the whole experience even more interesting. I’m excited for audiences to experience Obsession in Hindi and discover those details for themselves."

Alok Jain, Head – Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios) at JioStar, said, “Great stories have the power to resonate with audiences, far beyond the languages they are told in or the geographies they belong to."



Jain also spoke about the casting of Varun and Kriti. “Kriti and Varun bring a strong cross-generational appeal to the table. They have established themselves as versatile actors across genres. Their familiarity in the horror genre, combined with their ability to bring the right emotion and nuance to their characters, makes them a great fit for the Hindi version. We are excited to bring Obsession to Hindi-speaking audiences in voices that they know and connect with, only on JioHotstar.”

About Obsession

Obsession revolves around Bear, a young man who struggles to express his feelings for his colleague Nikki. Hoping to win her heart, he breaks the One Wish Willow and makes a wish for her to fall deeply in love with him.

His wish initially appears to work, but Nikki's affection soon takes a disturbing turn. As her behaviour becomes increasingly intense and unpredictable, Bear discovers that getting what he wants may come at a terrifying cost.