/Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan tease 'unexpected reunion' with Amar Kaushik; Fans speculate Bhediya sequel

Is Bedhiya 2 happening? On Monday, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon shared a video with her Bhediya co-star Varun Dhawan and director Amar Kaushik that has sparked curiosity about a reunion of the trio. Fans would recall that the three had worked together in Bhediya in 2022. The new video has sparked fresh speculations around a possible sequel of the film.



While the three have not revealed what brought them together,the caption accompanying the video has left fans wondering if they are planning something new.

Kriti Sanon shares reunion video



Kriti took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share a video that Varun reposted. Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “An unexpected reunion that will get you ‘Obsessed’! 😜🤭🤭 Stay Tuned!! ❤️.”

The mention of "obsessed" has caught everyone's attention, with fans trying to figure out what the trio could be hinting at. Could be a sequel of the 2022 film?

So far, there has been no update on the sequel of Bhediya, and the trio has not announced a new film yet.

Is the Bhediya team getting back together?



The trio first worked together on Bhediya, which released in theatres in November 2022. The horror-comedy followed Bhaskar (played by Varun Dhawan), a road-construction contractor who gets bitten by a wolf in the forests of Arunachal Pradesh and subsequently turns into a werewolf. Kriti Sanon portrayed Dr Anika, a veterinarian harbouring deeper secrets about the supernatural occurrences.

Helmed by Stree director Amar Kaushik, the film blended supernatural horror with comedy, local folklore, and environmental conservation themes. Supported by visual effects and quirkiness, it firmly established itself within the Maddock Supernatural Universe and earned ₹94.41 crore worldwide during its theatrical run, according to box office tracking site Sacnilk.

Varun Dhawan later made a special cameo appearance as Bhaskar in the 2024 blockbuster Stree 2, coming to the rescue of Shraddha Kapoor’s character. Maddock Films had previously announced a sequel, Bhediya 2, targeted for an August 2026 release as part of their slate announcement in 2025. However, following project delays, no recent updates had been made on the sequel's progress.

Varun had even made a cameo in Stree 2 in 2024, where his character saves Shraddha Kapoor's character. Back in 2025, the production house Maddock Films announced a slate of upcoming releases, and Bhediya 2 was officially announced for an August 2026 release. But as projects got postponed, there has been no update since then.

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan’s new project

Both Kriti and Varun have a busy slate of projects. Varun Dhawan was last seen in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai. Before that, he starred in Border 2 this year. Kriti Sanon had two releases last year. She was seen in Tere Ishk Mein and most recently, Cocktail 2.