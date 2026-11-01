/Janhvi Kapoor channels mom Sridevi's iconic Nagina avatar for Halloween 2026, recreates film poster with Orry

Janhvi Kapoor has recently been making headlines for her Halloween look, as this year the actor took inspiration from one of her mother's iconic films. Janhvi recreated Sridevi's popular appearance from the fantasy drama Nagina, bringing back memories from the 1986 film.

Janhvi Kapoor Halloween look

Janhvi shared a series of photographs and videos from the photoshoot on Instagram on Saturday. The recreation also featured her friend Orry.

For her Halloween transformation, Janhvi recreated the look that made Sridevi's character in Nagina. She opted for a pink ensemble, statement jewellery and makeup inspired by her mother's appearance in the film. Her hairstyle and overall styling also appeared similar to the original screen avatar.

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Orry joined Janhvi for the recreation, portraying Rishi Kapoor's character. The duo also recreated the film's poster and other memorable visuals, including scenes featuring Amrish Puri's character.

Sharing the photographs, Janhvi wrote, "Happy Halloweeeeeny had to recreate one of the most iconic movie moments everrrrr"

Explaining her choice of costume, the actor added, "So much of Halloween has become about dressing up as your favourite characters and pop culture moments. Sometimes they’re spooky, sometimes they’re funny, and sometimes it’s a tribute. And who could possibly be more iconic than Mumma, Rishi uncle and Amrish sir!! Got a little help from for the lewk"

The post received reactions from several people, including Janhvi's sister Khushi Kapoor, who commented, "You have won Halloween." Orry also joined the conversation, writing, "Ding ding ding we have a winner".

About Nagina

Released in 1986, Nagina featured Sridevi as Rajni, a shape-shifting serpent who takes human form. The fantasy drama also starred Rishi Kapoor as Rajiv and Amrish Puri as the antagonist Bhairavnath.

Directed by Harmesh Malhotra, the film revolved around Rajni's marriage to Rajiv and her mission to avenge the death of her serpent husband.

Nagina reportedly emerged as the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 1986 and played a key role in establishing Sridevi as one of Hindi cinema's leading female stars. It also had a sequel, Nigahein, which arrived in 1989.