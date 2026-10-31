/Korean shows for your Halloween marathon: Deadly Apps, haunted workplaces and more

The supernatural survival nightmare show is all about Byeon Hyeok Jun, a 30-something man drowning in debt from a landlord scam and reckless stock-chasing who is on the brink of suicide. He stumbles upon an ad from the mysterious Spider Staffing Agency (run by the enigmatic Mr S), offering part-time gigs that pay 50 to 200 times the minimum wage. With discoveries and revelations, as Hyeok digs deeper—aided by his sister Ji Yoon and an investigator named Yeon Joo, he discovers that the agency sends workers to the fragile boundaries between the living and the dead to act as human sacrifices and keep the balance between worlds.