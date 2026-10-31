/Korean shows for your Halloween marathon: Deadly Apps, haunted workplaces and more

Looking for Korean shows to watch this Halloween? From the supernatural workplace horrors of Dead-End Job to the deadly wish-granting app in If Wishes Could Kill, these series offer mystery, suspense and plenty of frightening moments for a Halloween binge.
Halloween is the perfect excuse to explore stories filled with eerie mysteries, supernatural encounters and unexpected twists. Korean dramas have increasingly ventured into horror, blending frightening situations with suspense, friendship and psychological tension. If you're planning a binge-watch session this Halloween, here are a few titles to add to your list, including Netflix's recently released Dead-End Job and the chilling teen horror series If Wishes Could Kill.
South Korean television series Revenant is all about Gu San Yeong, an exhausted young woman working part-time jobs while studying hard to pass the civil service exam. After receiving a mysterious heirloom from her estranged, late father, she becomes possessed by a malicious demon that feeds on human greed and desires.
The supernatural survival nightmare show is all about Byeon Hyeok Jun, a 30-something man drowning in debt from a landlord scam and reckless stock-chasing who is on the brink of suicide. He stumbles upon an ad from the mysterious Spider Staffing Agency (run by the enigmatic Mr S), offering part-time gigs that pay 50 to 200 times the minimum wage. With discoveries and revelations, as Hyeok digs deeper—aided by his sister Ji Yoon and an investigator named Yeon Joo, he discovers that the agency sends workers to the fragile boundaries between the living and the dead to act as human sacrifices and keep the balance between worlds.
If Wishes Could Kill tells the story of five high school students at Seorin High School, who discover a mysterious mobile application called 'Girigo', which promises to grant any deep-seated wish if the user records and uploads a video with their name, face, and birthdate. Every fulfilled wish comes with a terrifying consequence—a fatal 24-hour countdown timer that leads to a sudden, unavoidable death (such as possession or suicide) once time runs out. As classmates begin to die, the core group must race against time to unravel the app's occult origins, confront their own darkest jealousies and ambitions, and try to break the deadly chain.
The South Korean show is based on the popular webtoon of the same name. The series spans three seasons. It follows the story of a mysterious phenomenon that suddenly strikes humanity, where ordinary people transform into savage, preternatural monsters. Unlike typical viral infections, the transformation is driven by a psychological condition: people turn into monsters that reflect their deepest, darkest inner desires or obsessions. Before fully mutating, victims experience nosebleeds, high fevers, auditory hallucinations, and voice whispers from the monster inside them during a "golden time" window.
The show is about the outbreak that begins at Hyosan High School after a science teacher, Lee Byeong Chan, engineers a mutant "Jonas virus" to help his severely bullied son fight back. A student is bitten by an infected lab mouse, quickly turning the school into a trapped zone of flesh-eating zombies. Cut off from the outside world with no immediate rescue or help from authorities, a group of teenage classmates must use everyday school supplies, quick thinking, and teamwork to fight for their lives
Set during the Joseon period, Kingdom tells the story of when Crown Prince Lee Chang discovers that his father, the King, has fallen gravely ill or died under mysterious circumstances. The ambitious Chief State Councillor, Cho Hak Jo, and the pregnant Queen Consort are hiding the truth to protect their grip on power. Prince Chang must flee the capital, uncover the origin of the outbreak, save his people from the dead, and stop his political rivals from usurping the throne.