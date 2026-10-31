/US Midterm Elections 2026: Kansas, Texas, Ohio and more - The 10 closest races in America and why they matter

Republican Senator Roger Marshall is defending his seat against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton. Polling has shown a remarkably tight race in traditionally conservative Kansas, with multiple late-October polling aggregators and surveys showing Hamilton holding a narrow lead (or tied within the margin of error).

Decision Desk HQ places Kansas among the closest Senate contests. A CNN poll cited by Forbes on October 29 showed Hamilton leading Marshall 49% to 45%. The race has also moved into the toss-up category in Cook Political Report's ratings.