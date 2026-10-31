/Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 57: Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, Zinda- A look at his iconic films on OTT

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for bringing crime dramas and Mumbai's underworld stories to the big screen, passed away on Friday at the age of 57. The filmmaker carved out a niche in Hindi cinema by delivering several iconic films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, and many more.

As the film industry mourns the loss of the late director, here's a look at some of his most iconic directed films on OTT.