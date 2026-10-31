/Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta dies at 57: Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, Zinda- A look at his iconic films on OTT

Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for films such as Kaante, Zinda, and Shootout at Wadala, passed away at 57 on October 30. Remembering the director, here we take a look at his iconic movies.
Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for bringing crime dramas and Mumbai's underworld stories to the big screen, passed away on Friday at the age of 57. The filmmaker carved out a niche in Hindi cinema by delivering several iconic films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala, and many more.
As the film industry mourns the loss of the late director, here's a look at some of his most iconic directed films on OTT.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
One of the most acclaimed films of Sanjay Gupta's career was the 2002 crime thriller Kaante. Featuring an ensemble cast, including Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Lucky Ali and Kumar Gaurav, the film explores a gripping story of crime, betrayal and friendship. Set in Los Angeles, it revolves around six Indian men who join forces to rob a bank after facing harassment from the local police.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
Bringing the underworld to life on screen, another iconic movie by Gupta is the 2013 crime thriller Shootout at Wadala, starring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonu Sood, and Kangana Ranaut. Based on the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve, the film traces his rise in the underworld and the events leading to the infamous 1982 police encounter that killed him.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This 2006 action thriller stars Sanjay Dutt, John Abraham, Lara Dutta, and Celina Jaitly. It follows Balajit, who is abducted and held captive for 14 years without knowing why. After his sudden release, he sets out to uncover the truth behind his imprisonment and seek revenge.
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video
Making his directorial debut, the late director's 1994 thriller stars Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, and Atul Agnihotri. It follows Baba, who enters the underworld to support his younger brother Avinash's education. However, their lives take a dramatic turn when Avinash becomes a police officer and is assigned to arrest his own brother.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, alongside Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy, the film follows Rohan Bhatnagar, a visually impaired dubbing artist whose happy married life is shattered after his wife, Supriya, is sexually assaulted.