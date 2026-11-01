/Mumbai lights up ahead of Shah Rukh Khan's 61st birthday: Mannat gets a giant screen, Bandra-Worli Sea Link displays King poster

The wait is almost over for Shah Rukh Khan fans as the makers of King gear up to unveil the film’s first teaser on the superstar’s 61st birthday. Adding to the excitement, a giant screen has been installed over the actor’s Mumbai residence, Mannat. Amid the buzz, fans are speculating that the much-awaited teaser could be screened on the display instead.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat gets a giant screen

Several videos from outside SRK’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, are circulating on social media ahead of the superstar’s 61st birthday. The clips show a giant display installed across the exterior of the bungalow. The unusual setup has caught fans’ attention, and many are sharing the visuals online.

With the first teaser of King set to release on the actor’s birthday, the newly installed screen has sparked speculation that it could be used to screen the teaser. However, neither the makers nor the actor has confirmed that it will be shown there.

What are fans speculating?

After videos from outside Mannat went viral, fans began wondering whether the screen would give them a special glimpse of King. One user wrote, “Mannat turned billboard. Shah Rukh Khan mounted a stadium-sized screen right behind the Mannat gate to premiere the #KING teaser at midnight for his 61st birthday.”

Another X user shared the videos and wrote, “Mannat is getting ready for #ShahRukhKhan’s birthday and the #King teaser. #ShahRukhKhan birthday and the #King teaser."

Another user took to X and wrote, “SRKians, this is MASSIVE! Mannat has transformed into a fortress, with the latest KING content set to light up the gigantic screen! This is nothing short of spectacular! 🔥👑❤️”

Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link lights up with King poster

Ahead of SRK’s 61st birthday, a special tribute to the superstar caught fans’ attention, with pictures and videos of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link illuminated with a King poster and a “2 days to go” birthday countdown message being widely shared online.

On Sunday, November 1, the actor shared the photos on his X account and thanked Google Gemini for the King-sized love. He wrote, “Dost ho toh Google Gemini jaisa.. Thank you for the KING-sized love always.... had to sneak out for a drive to get this photo ha ha.. @GeminiApp.”

About King

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is an upcoming action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan. The film also features Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Rani Mukerji, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Raghav Juyal, among others. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026. The film’s teaser is set to be released on November 2, coinciding with SRK’s 61st birthday.