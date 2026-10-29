/Is Siddharth Anand teasing King update on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday? His cryptic 'It's' post sparks frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on Nov 2 has always been special for his fans. But one thing his millions of followers can expect is a big revelation from their King, it could be a teaser or even a trailer. But what exactly will be revealed will be known only that day, as the makers have shared the announcement.

Ahead of his birthday, King director Siddharth Anand has teased fans with his post and left everyone guessing.

Siddharth Anand to reveal big on King on SRK's birthday?

Filmmaker Siddharth Anand has once again sparked speculation across social media. It all started when the director dropped a plain, single-word tweet that simply read, "It's".

With no context provided, fans immediately began connecting the dots, wondering if this tweet is the starting point of an upcoming reveal tied directly to their much-awaited collaboration, King.

Knowing his pattern of revealing things with a pattern, fans are pretty sure that on Khan's birthday, something big is going to be revealed. It can't be the poster, because it's already out, but there is a possibility that it could be a character poster or even a trailer.

Last year, ahead of the superstar's birthday, the director posted a similar teasing tweet stating, "Remember, there is only one king", which was followed by the film's official first look reveal on November 2nd.

With his latest "It's" tweet dropping at the exact same time of the year, avid fans are asking whether he is following the very same playbook, and if the next big surprise for King is about to unfold.

Last year, he shared,“Tick. Tock. Tick. Tock.''

Shah Rukh Khan's King poster

On Oct 27, Khan unveiled a new poster revealing his character's tagline, "I'm a lover, not a killer." The poster shows SRK walking out of a fiery background with a rose between his lips. In the caption, he wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING In cinemas 24.12.26”

No meet and greet for fans on SRK birthday