/No birthday meet-and-greet for Shah Rukh Khan fans outside Mannat this year? Here's why

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan will turn a year older on November 2, and his birthday is celebrated by fans as a festival. Every year, among millions, many fans gather outside the actor's iconic home, Mannat, in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of him. However, this year, the traditional meet-and-greet will reportedly not take place.

The news, which will be heartbreaking for many of Khan's fans, comes a day after the actor dropped a new and thrilling poster from his upcoming movie, King.

Is Shah Rukh Khan's meet-and-greet happening on his birthday?

As per reports, Khan will not be hosting the meet-and-greet outside Mannat. According to NDTV, the Dunki actor will not be in India, as he will be shooting for his next film, King.

The actor is expected to ring in his 61st birthday on November 2 in London, where a song shoot for King has been lined up. The report comes after Khan was busy shooting a song with Deepika Padukone in Mumbai. However, he will now head to London for another dance number as the shoot continues.

While this is disheartening for many fans, Shah Rukh Khan will surely remain active, as King is one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The film is set to release at Christmas, and to promote it, the actor will be part of the promotional campaign.

Shah Rukh Khan unveils new poster of King

On Tuesday (Oct 27), Khan unveiled a new poster of his next film, King. The poster shows SRK’s character holding a rose between his lips as he walks out in the background in fire; in the caption, he revealed that he's not a killer, but a lover, a reference to a hit song from his film Baadshah and wrote, “Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…#KING In cinemas 24.12.26”

As the movie is set to release in December, Variety India has learnt that the movie is going to have a ‘’Deewangi Deewangi” style song from 2007 movie “Om Shanti Om.”