/India U-19 Asia Cup Squad: Aaryavir Sehwag and Anvay Dravid picked; check full team

Cricket dynasties continue to flourish in India, as sons of former cricketers Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid have made it to the squad for the upcoming Under-19 Asia Cup. Batter Aaryavir Sehwag and keeper-batter Anvay Dravid have been picked for the eight-team tournament starting November 5 in Muscat, Oman. Lakshya Raichandani and Yashbardhan Chauhan are named captain and vice-captain, respectively.

India squad for Under-19 Asia Cup:

Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineeth, Yashbardhan Chauhan (vice-captain), Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), Rajat Baghel (wk), V. Yashveer, Aryan Savsani, Mohit Ulva, Kavya Patel, Shavin Vinod and Ishan Sood



India U-19 will enter the competition on the back of some outstanding results lately. In September-October, they blanked the touring Australian Under-19 team 2-0 in four-day matches and 3-0 in One-Day games. Before that, they beat the Sri Lanka Under-19 team 1-0 in two four-day matches, having lost the One-Day series 2-1.



Captain Raichandani starred against Australia in the red-ball matches, scoring 250 runs in three innings, including a top score of 240 in the first match. Vice-captain Chauhan was the best batter in the One-Day series, scoring 176 runs in two matches, including a hundred in the second game.

Meanwhile, top-order batter Sehwag scored 28, 47 and 23 in the One-Day series, and the team’s first-choice keeper scored 38 and nine in two matches he played against Australia. Against Sri Lanka in one One-Day match, Dravid scored a 67-ball 87.



Among other players, Kushagra Ojha and Manal Chauhan, two top-order batters, alongside Mohit Ulva, the right-arm medium pacer, were also among the top performers in the two series. Ulva, batting at number 10, scored 92 in just 84 balls in the first four-day match against Australia.



India are placed in Group A, with Nepal, Pakistan and the UAE, while Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Malaysia are in Group B. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals.

