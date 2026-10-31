/IPL 2027: Rohit Sharma set to replace Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians captain

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to reappoint veteran opener Rohit Sharma as their captain ahead of IPL 2027, replacing Hardik Pandya. The latest report confirms this development after MI overhauled their support staff over the past week. Moreover, Mumbai Indians have also decided to move on from Pandya as captain, under whom they finished ninth last season, winning just four out of 14 matches played.



An Indian Express report claims the franchise was willing to change the captain midway through last edition when they were struggling and wanted Rohit to take over. The report also suggests that Mumbai Indians decided to strip Pandya of captaincy, but uncertainty over his successor led to the postponement.

With former captains Suryakumar Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah already part of the setup for the longest time, the franchise kept the option of picking a new captain open. Though T20 mainstay Tilak Varma was also seen as Pandya’s potential replacement for MI captaincy, as also suggested by Rohit, the franchise was keen on reappointing Rohit and was able to convince him. Meanwhile, under Rohit, Mumbai Indians have won five IPL titles from 2013 to 2020.



“Rohit initially had suggested Tilak Varma’s name, but the franchise has requested him to take over captaincy, which he has now agreed to. There were a series of talks that had happened before him flying to New Zealand, and Rohit’s suggestions were sought during the appointment of new coaches as well,” a source close to the information said to The Indian Express.



However, the MI source denied confirming this development only last week when asked about rumours of Rohit returning as the captain for the next season.



“This is speculation. Until we don’t finish the trade window and retention, we will not decide this.



“And why do you say for one season, he’s still playing and will keep playing for MI till he wants to play," the source continued.



The source also added that the captain's call will be made alongside the coach during auction-related decision-making; and now that the retention deadline (November 15) is around the corner, MI have made the decision.

What Happens to Hardik Pandya Trade?

With Rohit Sharma set to resume leadership role at Mumbai Indians, all eyes will be on the much-talked-about Pandya trade. Since the last edition, the marquee all-rounder has been linked with several franchises for a potential trade deal.



However, if the trade falls through, Pandya has reportedly agreed to play under Rohit’s captaincy next season.

