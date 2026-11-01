/I'm Game OTT release: When and where to watch Dulquer Salmaan's Malayalam thriller

Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game is all set to arrive on OTT two months after its theatrical release. The update was shared by JioHotstar on Saturday, and viewers will be able to watch the Malayalam film in five languages. It was released in cinemas on September 3.

I'm Game OTT release

The announcement was made through the platform's social media handle.

The film will premiere on JioHotstar on November 6, 2026. Along with its original Malayalam version, dubbed editions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada will also be available.

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, the film combines supernatural elements, cricket betting and action with a revenge-driven storyline. It marked Dulquer's return to Malayalam cinema after a gap of nearly three years.

"The game is about to begin! Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game streaming from November 6 on JioHotstar in Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada," the caption read.

About I'm Game

The story revolves around Dan John, played by Dulquer Salmaan, a wealthy young man whose fascination with gambling and quick money puts him in trouble. His involvement in high-stakes cricket betting leaves him with mounting debts, while he desires to prove himself to his father.

However, an accident changes the course of his life. Following the incident, Dan undergoes a hand transplant after losing one of his arms. He soon begins experiencing unusual occurrences as his transplanted hand appears to move independently of his control.

The hand once belonged to Vicky, a celebrated cricketer who died under mysterious circumstances. As Dan attempts to understand what is happening, he gets entangled in Vicky's unfinished fight against Toni, a powerful individual with influence over a cricket network.

Kayadu Lohar plays Isha, a physiotherapist who helps Dan navigate his strange condition.

The film also features Kayadu Lohar, Antony Varghese Pepe, Mysskin, Kathir, Vinay Forrt, Samyuktha Viswanathan and Parth Tiwari in key roles.

Antony Varghese portrays Vignesh, also known as Vicky Das, while Mysskin appears as David Abraham, the antagonist. The project also marks Mysskin's acting debut in Malayalam cinema.

Nahas Hidhayath, who previously directed the 2023 action film RDX: Robert Dony Xavier, has helmed I'm Game, and Sajeer Baba, Ismail Aboobacker and Bilal Moidu wrote the screenplay. Dulquer Salmaan and Jom Varghese backed the project under their production banner, Wayfarer Films.