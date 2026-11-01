/Is tokenisation future of finance? WION launches Finance Forward at India Blockchain Week

Can blockchain change the way we invest, own assets and move money? That question sat at the heart of Finance Forward, a new initiative launched today by WION, part of the Zee Media Group, at India Blockchain Week 2026. Marking a new chapter in conversations around the future of finance, the initiative brings together financial institutions, technology leaders, policymakers and experts to examine how emerging technologies are reshaping the financial landscape. From new investment models to regulatory challenges, the platform aims to bridge conversations between industry and policymakers.

Asset tokenisation, artificial intelligence, digital payments, taxation and cybersecurity dominated discussions on day one, according to a ground report by WION’s principal correspondent Disha Yadav from Mumbai.

Understanding tokenisation

At the centre of today’s discussions was asset tokenisation, the process of converting ownership rights in real-world assets into digital tokens on a blockchain. The technology raises the possibility of investing in a fraction of a property or financial asset rather than purchasing it outright, potentially lowering entry barriers for investors and improving the efficiency of transactions. Discussions at the event explored how this works in practice and what protections are available to investors.

Regulation, taxation and industry expectations

While the technology continues to evolve, participants noted that the legal and regulatory framework will ultimately determine how far it can go. Conversations centred on ownership rights, taxation, smart contracts and investor protection, with the industry seeking greater clarity on the roles of issuers, distributors, custodians and regulators. With Budget 2027 on the horizon, expectations around a clearer policy framework are also coming into focus.

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AI and cybersecurity

Beyond blockchain, artificial intelligence emerged as another key theme of the day. From AI-powered payments to automated financial transactions, new technologies are reshaping how consumers and businesses interact with money. However, greater digital adoption is also expanding the threat landscape, with deepfakes, identity theft, online financial fraud and the misuse of digital assets posing new challenges for law enforcement.

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