/India become first team to smash 400 T20I sixes in a calendar year

Team India created history on Sunday (Nov 1) by becoming the first side in T20I cricket to hit 400 sixes in a calendar year. The Men in Blue reached the milestone by hitting 11 sixes in the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand at Seddon Park, taking their tally to 400.

India have hit 400 sixes in 40 T20Is this year, well ahead of Austria and West Indies, who have managed 224 sixes each in 24 and 21 matches, respectively.

Of India’s 400 sixes, 142 have come against New Zealand, the most by a team against a single opponent in a calendar year. Abhishek Sharma has led the charge with 86 sixes, followed by Ishan Kishan (60) and Sanju Samson (50).

Meanwhile, New Zealand defeated India by seven wickets in the fifth T20I, chasing 192 in 17.4 overs to end the series on a winning note, although India clinched the series 3-2.

Tim Seifert starred with 93 off 50 balls, while Glenn Phillips remained unbeaten on 65 off 38 deliveries. The pair added 86 runs for the third wicket to put New Zealand in control. Seifert hit 11 fours and five sixes before being dismissed by Nitish Kumar Reddy.