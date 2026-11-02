Ukraine and Russia have reported cyberattacks targeting their respective emergency alert systems on Monday (Nov 2), with fake warnings about chemical and radiation threats circulated across Ukraine and false public safety information distributed through a Russian government mobile application. It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for an energy ceasefire, urging US President Donald Trump to consider the impact of the ongoing conflict on global energy prices. Earlier on Sunday, US First Lady Melania Trump commended Moscow and Kyiv for their cooperation during a five-day humanitarian ceasefire in Oleshky, in Ukraine's Kherson region, which concluded on November 1.

Alert in Ukraine

Ukraine's air raid alert system was hacked, sending warnings of alleged chemical and radiation threats to mobile phones across the country. The loudspeaker alert system was also compromised, broadcasting similar messages across the streets of Kyiv. Ukraine's Air Force said the incident appeared to involve external interference, while reassuring residents that there was no radiation threat. "Attention. The Air Alert app has likely been compromised," the Air Force said on Telegram, adding that, “There is no radiation threat! Stay calm and follow our updates on our channel!” However, Ukraine's Ministry for Digital Transformation later said in a post on X that the nationwide alert system was functioning normally. "The nationwide alert system is operating in normal mode. All threat signals are transmitted to regional administrations and, accordingly, to street alert systems," the ministry said.

Alert in Russia