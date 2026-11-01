/Trump prepares for life after midterm defeat, says 'I'll become Mr Veto'

US President Donald Trump is preparing for a case where Republicans may lose Congress. In a preview of the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast, Trump said that he will become “Mr Veto” and use executive power to reject a bill passed by both chambers of Congress, while bracing for ​investigations of his administration.

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto," Trump told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in an interview excerpt ⁠released on Sunday. "And then at some point, we'll probably make deals." Trump expects that he could issue vetoes for "a month or two" before reaching compromises with Democrats.

According to two White House officials, the Trump administration has spent months preparing for a Democratic takeover of Congress. The White House counsel, Will Scharf and his team are also looking at "what Trump can legally do on his own, where he could push the limits of his authority and how to defend those decisions in court," the White House official said.

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Democrats need a net gain of four seats in both the US House of Representatives as well as the US Senate to overturn Republicans' narrow 218-214 and 53-47 majorities. Pre-polling opinion poll majorly puts Democrat as favourites to secure both House and the Senate, though Senate still remains a close call.