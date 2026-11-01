Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /Ukraine targets Russian oil refinery in massive drone attack, Moscow says

Ukraine targets Russian oil refinery in massive drone attack, Moscow says

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 01, 2026, 16:59 IST | Updated: Nov 01, 2026, 16:59 IST
Ukraine targets Russian oil refinery in massive drone attack, Moscow says

Image is used only for representational purpose. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Alexander Novak, a senior figure in Moscow, told state television that Ukraine had renewed its attacks on Russian facilities, hitting three oil refineries along with a gas-chemical complex.

Russian officials acknowledged on Sunday (November 1) that a drone had struck an "industrial enterprise" in the east region of Moscow overnight, following Ukraine's claim that it had targeted a major oil refinery. Gleb Nikitin, governor of Nizhny Novgorod region, described a "massive drone attack" overnight, noting that an industrial enterprise in the Kstovo district faced significant destruction.


In a statement, Nikitin added that "Over 100 drones were destroyed"; However, preliminary information indicated no casualties, without specifying the plant's activities. Meanwhile, Ukrainian media claimed an attack on the Kstovo oil refinery, calling it "one of Russia's largest oil refineries, producing fuel and lubricants".

Also read: Canada’s Quebec to ban religious attire, including turbans and niqabs, in elementary schools


Russian officials said Friday that Ukraine had resumed striking Russian oil refineries following a pause of several days. Alexander Novak, a senior figure in Moscow, told state television that Ukraine had renewed its attacks on Russian facilities, hitting three oil refineries along with a gas-chemical complex.


Kyiv has consistently targeted Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure in response to Russian strikes on Ukraine’s own energy systems since the invasion began in February 2022. For weeks, US President Donald Trump had pressed Ukraine to halt these strikes, arguing they were pushing diesel prices higher.

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics