/Ukraine targets Russian oil refinery in massive drone attack, Moscow says

Russian officials acknowledged on Sunday (November 1) that a drone had struck an "industrial enterprise" in the east region of Moscow overnight, following Ukraine's claim that it had targeted a major oil refinery. Gleb Nikitin, governor of Nizhny Novgorod region, described a "massive drone attack" overnight, noting that an industrial enterprise in the Kstovo district faced significant destruction.



In a statement, Nikitin added that "Over 100 drones were destroyed"; However, preliminary information indicated no casualties, without specifying the plant's activities. Meanwhile, Ukrainian media claimed an attack on the Kstovo oil refinery, calling it "one of Russia's largest oil refineries, producing fuel and lubricants".



Russian officials said Friday that Ukraine had resumed striking Russian oil refineries following a pause of several days. Alexander Novak, a senior figure in Moscow, told state television that Ukraine had renewed its attacks on Russian facilities, hitting three oil refineries along with a gas-chemical complex.