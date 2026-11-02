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Shah Rukh Khan turns 61: 5 lesser-known facts about Bollywood's King that you may not know

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Nov 02, 2026, 08:56 IST | Updated: Nov 02, 2026, 08:56 IST

Shah Rukh Khan turns 61 on November 2. On his special day, we have curated a list of lesser-known facts that many of his fans may not know. From earning his first Rs 50 to serving samosas to initially rejecting the idea of doing DDLJ.

Shah Rukh Khan's lesser-known fact
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Shah Rukh Khan's lesser-known fact

Shah Rukh Khan turns 61! Aside from being known as Bollywood's superstar and the King of Indian cinema, there is much more to the actor which people don't know of. Before making history on the big screen, SRK started out on television. Also, do you know about his first earning, which wasn't a big pay cheque? His decades-long career is full of fascinating stories that most fans and audiences did not know of.

His first earning was just Rs 50
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His first earning was just Rs 50

Today, SRK is among the country’s biggest superstars, but his rise to fame started with a not-so-big pay cheque. Long before ruling Bollywood, the actor earned just Rs 50 for working as an usher at a Pankaj Udhas concert. Reportedly, he spent his first earnings travelling to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal.

Shah Rukh Khan served samosas to theatre legends
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Shah Rukh Khan served samosas to theatre legends

SRK does not come from a film family. Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur recalled meeting a 10-year-old SRK at the National School of Drama (NSD) in Delhi, where he used to supply samosas to theatre artists during play breaks, since his father ran the canteen there.

Deewana wasn't meant to be Shah Rukh Khan's first film
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Deewana wasn't meant to be Shah Rukh Khan's first film

Raj Kanwar's Deewana wasn't supposed to be SRK's first feature film. It is believed that he had already shot for Hema Malini's directorial debut, Dil Aashna Hai, which was initially expected to release before Deewana. However, delays meant Deewana reached theatres first on June 25, 1992, marking his Bollywood debut. Dil Aashna Hai was released later, in December 1992.

Rejecting DDLJ
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Rejecting DDLJ

Although Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge still holds a special place in millions of hearts, the actor had initially turned down the iconic role of Raj Malhotra in Aditya Chopra’s romantic comedy. At that time, he was more interested in action films, having drawn attention for his negative roles in Baazigar and Darr. When the filmmaker pitched the romantic drama to him, SRK wasn't particularly excited about the idea.

Sold tickets for Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa
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Sold tickets for Kabhi Haa Kabhi Naa

Back in 1994, when Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa was released, Shah Rukh Khan personally sold tickets for the film at the booking counter. He was still a new face in the industry when the film was released. Interestingly, he was paid only Rs 25,000 for his role in the movie, much less than the film's choreographer and his friend, Farah Khan.

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