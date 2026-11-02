/New OTT releases this week (November 2-8, 2026): I'm Game, Meesaya Murukku 2, Blind Game- 8 latest titles to watch this Diwali on OTT platforms

The Diwali week brings a fresh lineup of exciting movies and web series on OTT platforms. From family dramas and romantic stories to action thrillers, here are the latest releases to add to your watchlist.
Planning a movie night this Diwali week? From Dulquer Salmaan's I'm Game and Meesaya Murukku 2 to international titles such as Black Doves Season 2 and Possible Love, there's plenty to explore across various OTT platforms. Check out the list below.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 5, 2026
This family drama film stars Mihir Ahuja, Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli, and Aurra Bhatnagar Badoni. It follows a young man who surprises his middle-class parents by gifting them a luxurious apartment for Diwali. But his grand gesture leads to unexpected twists, emotional moments, and family drama as the celebrations take an entertaining turn.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 6, 2026
Directed by Nahas Hidayath, this action thriller stars Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. The story follows Dan John, a fearless gambler whose faith in luck leads him into a series of dangerous situations.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Release Date: November 6, 2026
The Tamil romantic musical drama, starring HipHop Tamizha Adhi as Jeeva, follows the journey of a young Gaana singer who dreams of making it big in the music industry. As he pursues his musical ambitions, he navigates love, relationships, and personal challenges while discovering his family's musical legacy.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release Date: November 6, 2026
Starring Harish Kalyan as Vino and Siddhi Idnani as Fenny, the story revolves around a newly appointed broadcaster who moves to Goa and meets Fenny while searching for a lead for his new show. As the two grow closer, their relationship takes an emotional turn, with misunderstandings, disagreements, and complicated feelings testing their bond.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release Date: November 4, 2026
This suspense thriller stars Arjun Rampal as Sikander, alongside Priyamani as Yamini, with Rohit Chandel in a pivotal role. The film follows an IPS officer investigating a series of suspicious events involving a group of friends and a missing Rs 5 crore.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 6, 2026
The South Korean drama film, directed by Lee Chang-dong, revolves around two married couples from contrasting social backgrounds whose lives intersect when a documentary filmmaker decides to capture the struggles of a laid-off worker and his wife.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: November 5, 2026
This is a British spy thriller which stars Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire and Andrew Buchan. The new season follows Helen Webb, a secret agent who leaks government information to a covert organisation called the Black Doves. As her husband Wallace prepares to become Britain's next Prime Minister, Helen finds herself caught in a dangerous conspiracy after her handler, Mrs Reed, becomes the target of a plot.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 4, 2026
This is a biographical sports drama starring Jaalen Best as the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. The eight-episode series follows Ali's journey from his early days as a young boxer to becoming one of the most celebrated sporting icons in history.