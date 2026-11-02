/New OTT releases this week (November 2-8, 2026): I'm Game, Meesaya Murukku 2, Blind Game- 8 latest titles to watch this Diwali on OTT platforms

Where to watch: Netflix

Release Date: November 5, 2026

This is a British spy thriller which stars Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire and Andrew Buchan. The new season follows Helen Webb, a secret agent who leaks government information to a covert organisation called the Black Doves. As her husband Wallace prepares to become Britain's next Prime Minister, Helen finds herself caught in a dangerous conspiracy after her handler, Mrs Reed, becomes the target of a plot.