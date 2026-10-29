/California desert lights up brighter than full moon as part of controversial project

A company vying to install mirrors in space to light up Earth at night tested its idea in a California desert earlier this month without informing the authorities, Sky and Telescope reported. Reflect Orbital lit up a mountainside with powerful spotlights without informing astronomers, officials, and the county government. A promotional photo shows an orb brighter than the full moon, casting long shadows near Lone Pine.

With nobody kept in the loop about the test, it is not clear how the company received permission. Space startup Reflect Orbital has come up with the idea of reflecting sunlight onto specific places on Earth during nighttime. It is trying to sell it as a gamechanger in solar power. The company also says that having sunlight at all times can help with rescue missions and natural disasters.

The US Federal Communications Commission approved a prototype mirror satellite that would be used to reflect the sunlight earlier this year. Astronomers are up in arms against the project, saying it poses existential risks, especially for nocturnal species. Light pollution is another risk associated with the technology, something the scientists have been working to raise awareness about for years.

Defending its project, Reflect Orbital claims that the beams can be controlled and even dimmed. But scientists are not buying it. Princeton University astrophysicist Gaspar Bakos says the light will not remain focused on the intended area. He wrote in a paper that the beam would light up an area spanning 29 kilometres from the main site. This would prove disastrous for astronomy.

He told Sky and Telescope that this project will spell the "end of ground-based astronomy." There are also fears that military establishments could use it for mass surveillance. It is also predicted to damage Earth's climate and the natural processes.

"Literally all of life on Earth evolved based on the rhythm of day and night, and there is a ton of data showing that messing with this is not a good idea,” Jan Hasselman, senior attorney at environmental group Earthjustice, told The Guardian, calling the idea "idiotic."