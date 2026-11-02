/'Holy fu*k, we’re out of time...mayday': Pilot's desperate final call before deadly Florida plane crash

The final call of the private aircraft's pilot that crashed in a residential area of Greenacres in Florida's Palm Beach County has gone viral on Monday (Nov 2). Visuals on social media showed a massive fireball as the plane crashed on a road. In a audio that is now out, the pilot can be heard making the mayday call as the aircraft descended 20,000 feet per minute.

"We're descending 8,000 – mayday, mayday - we're descending 10,000 feet per minute," the pilot radioed. In a subsequent communication, the pilot reported that the aircraft had entered an overspeed condition as its descent accelerated. "We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute…“Look outside, Jack… Holy fu*k, we’re out of time," the pilot said before adding, “We're going to crash into the ground.”

The aircraft crashed near Cresthaven, Florida, around 12:50 PM, approximately nine miles from US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, the Learjet initially climbed to a cruising altitude of 41,000 feet after departing Austin. It began descending near Naples, Florida, before briefly climbing again and entering a steep right-hand descent at around 5:48 p.m. UTC.

After the incident, in a statement, US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he is heading towards the accident spot.