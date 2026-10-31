/'I want teams to feel intimidated coming to Mumbai,' says new MI batting coach Robin Uthappa

Mumbai Indians’ new batting coach Robin Uthappa has issued a warning to the remaining IPL teams ahead of the next season. Uthappa was among three new inductions into Mumbai’s backroom staff since the franchise replaced Mahela Jayawardene with Kieron Pollard as new head coach. Uthappa, who played for Mumbai Indians in the inaugural edition, has vowed to win back MI fans' trust after a disappointing IPL 2026 campaign, where they finished ninth with just four wins in 14 matches played.



“Today, we find ourselves back in that similar situation right now where the trust of the fans needs to be earned again. We come in again as underdogs. It's been one full cycle, and we're back to where we started again, which is nice," Uthappa said.



Mumbai Indians are the joint-most successful IPL franchise, alongside Chennai Super Kings, with both teams winning five titles each; however, they haven't won one since the 2020 edition in the UAE. Once the tournament's most-dreaded team, Mumbai Indians have now been a pale shadow of themselves, something Uthappa wants to change in the upcoming season.

The former Indian batter vows to unleash Mumbai Indians' most dominant side, intending to intimidate all opponents.



“We’re a force to reckon with at home. I want to take that same emotion, that same energy to every venue away from home. My goal would be to make sure that sense of intimidation that teams feel when they come to Mumbai Indians, to the Paltan -- I want them to feel that same intimidation when we go away from home as well.



"And to be able to be on the same side of the Mumbai Indians fans. On the same side of the Paltan. So, I’m looking forward to playing a part in that journey of earning the fans’ trust back and making sure that this underdog journey will be one to be remembered.”



Uthappa returned to the franchise for the first time in 18 years, and said that it feels like destiny.



"I am just genuinely happy to be back ... thrilled about this and delighted to have this opportunity to work with this special set of cricketers and this franchise," Uthappa said. "Incredible, and it just feels like destiny, to be honest. As in, I started my IPL career with Mumbai Indians, and I start my IPL coaching career with Mumbai Indians, which seems like destiny to me."

