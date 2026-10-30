/Shopian Police bust LeT/TRF-linked financing module with ties to inmates in jails

Jammu and Kashmir Police have busted an intra-UT terror financing module in Shopian district following an investigation into suspected financial networks allegedly linked to terrorist activities, leading to the arrest of 10 terrorist associates.

According to police, the investigation involved detailed scrutiny of suspicious online financial transactions conducted through various payment platforms. The analysis helped investigators trace money trails across multiple layers and uncover a wider network of individuals allegedly involved in terror financing, with links to terrorists and their associates lodged in different jails.

In connection with the case, FIR No. 231/2026 has been registered at Police Station Shopian under relevant sections of law.

The arrested persons have been identified as Owais Shafi Naikoo of Saidpora Bala, Shopian; Tajamul Ahmad Shah of Rawalpora, Shopian; Moiz Iqbal of Chitragam Kalan; Imdad Yousuf Ganie of Chitragam Kalan; Saqib Zahoor Wani of Murran, Pulwama; Aamir Ahmad Ganie of Armolah, Pulwama; Firdous Thokar of Nadigund Trenz; Liyaqat Nazir Lone of Murran, Pulwama; and Mohd Hanief and Kaju, both residents of Check Haria, Kathua.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused were allegedly collecting funds clandestinely from the general public and channelising the money through established financial networks to facilitate the activities of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its offshoot, The Resistance Front (TRF), police said.

The funds were allegedly being used to provide logistical support to terrorist activities, including the procurement of smartphones.

Police said further investigation is underway to identify the wider network, establish additional financial linkages and trace other individuals suspected of being involved in the module. More arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.