/Kashmiri Pandit activist Rakesh Handu arrested in cyber-terrorism case; community seeks fair probe

Kashmiri Pandit activist and RTI campaigner Rakesh Handu, popularly known as ‘Bunty’, was arrested by Baramulla Police from his residence in Faridabad, Haryana, on October 17 in connection with a cyber-terrorism case. His arrest has triggered concern within sections of the Kashmiri Pandit community, with supporters demanding an impartial investigation and adherence to due legal process.

Handu is currently lodged in Baramulla Jail in connection with FIR No. 151/2026, registered at Baramulla Police Station on September 12 under Sections 66F and 84C of the Information Technology Act.

According to case documents, the complaint was filed by Rohit Raina, a Kashmiri Pandit employee posted in the Finance Department in Baramulla under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package. The allegations concern the repeated sharing and modification of electronic content through a public social media account, reportedly linked to an organisation identified as the United Liberation Council (ULC).

Police had earlier issued notices directing Handu to join the investigation. He reportedly cited security concerns and his residence in Faridabad while requesting permission to participate through video conferencing. According to the available documents, he was subsequently informed of the grounds for his arrest and his legal rights.

Although the Jammu and Kashmir Police have not issued a detailed public statement, police sources have linked the case to a broader investigation into alleged threats against Kashmiri Pandits. An officer reportedly alleged that Handu had repeatedly shared posters containing threats against members of the community. The officer maintained that the investigation was proceeding in accordance with the law.

Handu is known for raising issues concerning the rehabilitation and security of Kashmiri Pandits, particularly employees recruited under the Prime Minister’s Rehabilitation Package. His campaigns have focused on secure accommodation, security audits and concerns over the alleged leakage of employees’ personal data.

Reports from September 2026 indicate that Handu had highlighted social media posts containing threats allegedly issued by the ULC and urged the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to take action and provide secure accommodation to affected employees.

His supporters argue that his advocacy on employee safety should not be conflated with the allegations in the case, which remain subject to investigation.